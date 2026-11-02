The Sadou Asom Karmachari Parishad (All Assam Employees' Council) observed Shaheed Divas at its permanent office in Guwahati on November 1, paying tribute to Dilip Chakraborty, a Secretariat employee who lost his life during the historic Assam Movement.

Chakraborty made the supreme sacrifice on November 1, 1980, following police atrocities during the agitation. The commemorative programme began with the hoisting of the council flag, followed by the lighting of earthen lamps, floral tributes at the martyr's portrait and the rendition of traditional Diha Naam.

The occasion also marked the dissolution of the existing executive body and the formation of a new 199-member committee. Kumud Kumar Kotoky took charge as the new president, while Pranab Bhuyan was appointed general secretary.

Addressing the gathering, newly elected president Kotoky said Chakraborty's sacrifice for the rights and self-respect of the employees' community would continue to inspire the organisation. He expressed his commitment to working towards resolving the issues faced by government employees.

Newly appointed general secretary Bhuyan said the council's immediate priority would be to raise its voice against the National Pension System (NPS).

Former presidents and general secretaries also recalled the organisation's role in representing the interests of the people of Assam through various important periods in the state's history.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at Karmachari Bhavan, was attended by several dignitaries, including former senior bureaucrat Engineer Pradyut Kumar Choudhury, along with other former office-bearers and representatives of the employees' community.

The newly constituted committee is expected to focus on employee welfare and address issues concerning the state's government employees.