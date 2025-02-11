Safer Internet Day was observed at the District Commissioner's Office on Tuesday, emphasizing the importance of cyber hygiene, awareness on cybersecurity among Government officials and the public.

As a part of preparedness for celebration of the event, a training cum capacity building was held for MIS Officials on 10/02/2025. The meeting was headed by Jayanta Bora, ACS, Addl. District Commissioner, Barpeta.

Addressing the gathering, the Additional District Informatics Officer (ADIO) stressed the need for all officials to be well-informed about online safety. The National Informatics Centre (NIC) distributed informative leaflets to raise awareness about cyber threats.

The ADIO urged attendees to exercise caution when sharing sensitive information on social media. He highlighted various online fraud tactics used by scammers, including lottery scams, investment frauds, phishing, impersonation and identity theft. Additionally, he advised the DC Office employees on legal measures to counter such cybercrimes.

The meeting was attended by DIPRO, Barpeta, District Manager of DITEC, Barpeta, ILRMS Consultant (Revenue, Barpeta) and staff members from the DC Office.

Additionally, the event was also celebrated at Circle Offices, BDO Offices, BEEO Offices and at MB Offices of Barpeta District.

Through Safer Internet Day, the Government of India aims to educate diverse internet users on safe online practices, cyber hygiene, major cyber threats and effective mitigation strategies, fostering responsible internet usage among citizens.