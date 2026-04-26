Assam: Safety concerns rise over risky selfies on Dhola-Sadiya Bridge in Tinsukia

Rising footfall at Assam’s landmark Dr Bhupen Hazarika Setu (Dhola-Sadiya Bridge) in Tinsukia district is triggering concern as visitors risk their safety for photographs on the busy stretch.

Scenes on Sunday, April 26, showed tourists and locals leaning over railings and stepping onto the roadway of the 9.15-km bridge across the Lohit River, even as vehicles continued to pass at speed. The structure, India’s longest river bridge, has become a popular weekend destination, but unsafe behaviour is drawing criticism.

The trend of capturing “daring” images appears to be growing, with many ignoring basic precautions despite repeated warnings.

“We came here for family time and a nice view, but some friends wanted that thrilling shot right at the edge. It felt exciting in the moment,” said a visitor from Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh, admitting the group moved too close to the railing.

Officials say the risks are being underestimated. “The bridge is meant for safe passage, not stunts or risky photography. High winds and passing traffic make it extremely dangerous,” a senior district official said on condition of anonymity.

Residents have also voiced concern over the recurring scenes. “Every weekend we see this madness. One slip and it’s over. Why can’t people enjoy the bridge responsibly?” said Rajiv Baruah, who lives nearby.

Police and bridge authorities are considering tighter monitoring and awareness drives to curb the behaviour. The bridge, a key link between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, was built to improve connectivity and trade, and officials stress it should not become a site of avoidable accidents.