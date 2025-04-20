The Asom Sahitya Sabha’s "Setubandhan Yatra" reached Dhubri with the successful organisation of the ‘Mon Jura Anusthan’ on Sunday, reinforcing the literary body's enduring commitment to the preservation of Assamese language, literature, and cultural heritage.

The event was presided over by Anowar Hussain, President of the Dhubri District Sahitya Sabha, and was graced by Debojit Bora, Principal Secretary of the Sabha, who attended as Chief Guest. Bora reaffirmed the Sabha's mission, stating that despite various challenges and criticisms, the organisation remains steadfast in its objectives.

Addressing the gathering, Padum Rajkhowa, Vice President of the Asom Sahitya Sabha, urged collective responsibility from all associated bodies and stakeholders to strengthen the Sabha’s foundational vision. Abdus Salam, Secretary of the Dhubri District Sahitya Sabha, outlined the objectives of the meeting and welcomed dignitaries and members from neighbouring districts.

Notable personalities present included Hridayananda Gogoi (Director, Translation Project), Dharmeshwar Das (Organizing Secretary, Dhubri Anchalik Office), Gobinda Kalita (Convener, Permanent Financial Fund), and Shankusiddha Nath (Central Publicity Convener), along with key office-bearers from the Goalpara and Kokrajhar District Sahitya Sabhas.

The meeting also welcomed participation from several senior literary figures such as Atul Chandra Roy, Subhash Majumder, Heramba Kalita, Lutfur Rahman, Giyazuddin Ahmed, Binoy Kumar Nath, Udayan Chakraborty, Sarveshwar Bor Kalita, and Ranjit Kumar Ghosh, among others. Their presence marked the inclusive and collaborative spirit of the event.

A highlight of the programme was the conferment of the prestigious ‘Seemanta Prahari’ award to Pachugopal Chakraborty, former Vice-President of the Asom Sahitya Sabha, in recognition of his enduring contributions to Assamese literature and cultural advocacy.

Furthermore, Dr. Umesh Das and Dharmeshwar Das were felicitated for their new responsibilities within the Dhubri Anchalik Office of the Sabha.

The event commenced with a soulful rendition of the Assamese patriotic anthem "Chiro Senehi Mur Bhakha Janani" and concluded with the national anthem, symbolising unity and cultural pride. The event brought together literary representatives from across Dhubri, Goalpara, and Kokrajhar, further strengthening inter-district literary collaboration under the Sabha’s banner.