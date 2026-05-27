Assam: Samaguri Police seize 14 stolen LPG cylinders, one detained

Police in Samaguri launched an operation against stolen LPG cylinders and recovered 14 allegedly stolen gas cylinders during a raid conducted at Penai in the area.

According to police sources, the cylinders were seized from the residence of one Gulzar Hussain, where the stolen LPG cylinders had allegedly been stored.

Police have detained Gulzar Hussain in connection with the case, and further interrogation is currently underway as part of the preliminary investigation.

Officials stated that the operation was carried out based on the confession of two accused thieves, identified as Abidul Haque and Imdadul Haque, who were arrested two days earlier in connection with the alleged theft of gas cylinders in Amoni.

Samaguri Police said the investigation is continuing to ascertain further links related to the theft and storage of the cylinders.