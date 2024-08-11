Renowned Assamese artist and a pioneer of Sattriya culture, Guru Prasad Ojah passed away on Saturday at the age of 92.

He breathed his last at his residence in Bilortari Hati, Barpeta district.

Guru Prasad Ojah was widely respected for his contributions to the preservation and promotion of Sattriya Ojapali, a traditional dance and musical form integral to Assam’s cultural heritage.

In recognition of his work, he was honoured with the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award, specifically for his contributions to Sattriya Ojapali (Byas Kirtan).

His passing marks the end of an era in Assam’s cultural landscape.

Guru Prasad Ojah is survived by his wife, two sons, and two daughters. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of artists in the region.