Renowned Sanskrit scholar Pandit Lakshmi Narayan Goswami, a resident of West Khagrabari in Assam’s Baksa district, has been announced as the recipient of the prestigious 2025 Dev Damodardev Award.





The award, which honors individuals for their exceptional contributions to society, was announced by Satradhikar Pitambar Dev Goswami. Goswami has been recognized for his enduring efforts to promote Sanskrit learning and his deep commitment to social upliftment.





This distinguished accolade celebrates Pandit Goswami's lifelong dedication to preserving traditional knowledge systems while fostering social harmony through education and spiritual guidance.





The Dev Damodardev Award is widely regarded as a significant cultural and spiritual honor in Assam, commemorating the legacy of the 16th-century saint and social reformer Mahapurush Dev Damodardev.