Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, visited Dibrugarh, Assam on July 20, to inspect the city's drainage and sewerage system. The minister, who also serves as the Lok Sabha MP for Dibrugarh, focused on finding solutions to the persistent problem of artificial floods in the area.

During his visit to the Naliapool area, Sonowal emphasised the need for a "sustainable and pragmatic solution" to address the poorly designed drainage system. He announced that IIT Guwahati would conduct a study on the causes of artificial floods in Dibrugarh, which will form the basis of a comprehensive master plan.

"The artificial floods in Dibrugarh is a cause of concern," Sonowal stated, highlighting the disruption to city life. He assured that once the causes are identified, the government will take corrective measures based on the expert team's recommendations.

The minister also pointed out encroachment as a major contributor to the flooding issue. He called upon civic bodies to take strict action against law violators, stressing the importance of a multi-faceted approach to solving the problem.

Following his inspection, Sonowal instructed officials to act swiftly to provide relief to the public. He urged for expedited efforts towards finding a permanent solution, emphasising the incorporation of expert opinions in future plans.