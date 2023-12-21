A historic memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), India’s leading institution in Ayurveda, and The Andrew Yule Group, a govt of India enterprise, in the presence of the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal in New Delhi today. The MoU is aimed at undertaking research in the tea estates of AYCL and discovering the various health benefits of tea including exploring possibilities for possible applications in the Ayurvedic line of medication and treatments.

As per the agreement, the expert team from AIIA tea samples from various tea estates of AYCL will be collected for undertaking necessary lab research. Further to this, the AIIA will perform a detailed analysis of various teas as provided by AYCL from the perspectives of Ayurveda and its benefits on human health. AIIA to carry out experiments on Tea for its health and Ayurvedic importance and usage in Ayurvedic medicines, cosmetics, etc. It is to be noted that AYCL has seven tea estates in Assam, including one in Khowang, flagship garden of the company, in Dibrugarh district; Hoolungooree tea estate in Jorhat district; Tingkhong tea estate in Dibrugarh district, Basmatia tea estate in Dibrugarh, Rajgarh tea estate in Dibrugarh district, Desam tea estate in Dibrugarh district and Murphulani tea estate in Golaghat district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “Traditionally, tea has many proven health benefits which must be studied scientifically. This agreement signed today is an attempt to scientifically catalogue the various health benefits of tea as well as explore possibilities of Tea’s application in providing Ayurvedic medicine. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has been empowering the traditional knowledge of medicine like Ayurveda with scientific validation, through a modern research & development approach. This has enabled our rich heritage of Ayurveda and other traditional forms of medicine to provide solutions for a wider range of ailments and allow people to enrich their quality of life. From the days of the yore, tea has been consumed by the indigenous population of Assam, both for its taste as well as healing touch. For long, this rich bounty of nature in Assam has remained merely as a cash crop. Decades have gone by but no sincere attempt was ever made to realise the rich herbal and healing power of tea. As India reinvents itself under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, tea, one of the mainstays of Assam, is set to unlock its potential as a natural ingredient towards Ayurvedic formulations which are aimed at enriching the quality of lives of the people.”



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Both AIIA and AYCL agreed to work on examining the health benefits of tea and its importance for humans from an Ayurvedic perspective. AIIA may provide technical recommendations to change compositions and processes to enhance health benefits and utility.

Adding further, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Tea gardens have mesmerising effect by rejuvenating the health & mind of any individual. With this collaboration, we are unrolling the possibility of a booming tourism industry in Assam with the healing touch of Ayurveda and yoga in the pristine lap of Tea Gardens. The vision of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is to energise the possibilities of Assam and enable the growth engine of India towards becoming an Atmanirbhar nation by 2047. Tea, with its numerous commercial viability and soothing effect, is set to draw strength from Ayurveda, our rich heritage, and provide a platform for Assam towards becoming a new destination of healing tourism in the South East Asian region.”

The Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was also joined by the Union Minister of State for Women & Child Development and Ayush, Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai; the Secretary of Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha; the Director of AIIA, Prof (Dr) Tanuja Manoj Nesari; Dean of AIIA (Goa campus), Prof (Dr) Sujata Kadam; Director General of India Post, Smita Kumar; CMD of AYCL, R S Manku; among other officials of the government at the MoU signing ceremony.