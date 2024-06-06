The Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency in Assam, represented by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, recorded the highest number of NOTA votes in the state, as per Election Commission data.

Out of the total 2,40,301 NOTA votes polled in Assam, Dibrugarh accounted for 32,255 votes.



The lowest number of NOTA votes, 2,940, was recorded in Karimganj, where BJP's Kripanath Malla was re-elected.

The new Kaziranga constituency, represented by BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, had the second highest number of NOTA votes at 24,431, followed by 23,204 in Darrang-Udalguri, where BJP's Dilip Saikia was re-elected.

In Guwahati, where BJP's Bijuli Kalita Medhi won, 20,249 NOTA votes were polled.



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In Sonitpur, where BJP's Ranjit Dutta won, 18,748 NOTA votes were cast. Barpeta, won by AGP's Phani Bhushan Choudhury, saw 17,117 NOTA votes.

Lakhimpur, retained by BJP's Pradan Baruah, had 16,921 NOTA votes.

In Dhubri, which Congress's Rakibul Hussain won from AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal, 15,015 NOTA votes were recorded. Jorhat, won by Congress's Gaurav Gogoi, saw 14,555 NOTA votes.

The BJP won nine seats, AGP and UPPL one each, and the Congress three.

The elections to the 14 Lok Sabha seats were held in three phases on April 19, April 26, and May 7, with a turnout of 81.56 per cent.