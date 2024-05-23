Sarbhog police executed a successful raid, apprehending eight individuals involved in unlawful betting operations. The operation, meticulously planned and executed, targeted notorious gambling hotspots within Sarbhog and Bhulukadwa markets.

The detained suspects have been identified as Uttam Das, Dhirendra Das, Abdul Baten Ali, Indra Mohan Debnath, Ratul Das, Rajesh Barman, Dipankar Nath, and Rudra Das. Alongside the arrests, authorities confiscated a substantial sum of Rs 30,000 in cash. Additionally, crucial evidence including notebooks containing records of six distinct gambling accounts, six blackboards utilized for bet management, and seven mobile phones were seized.

The illicit gambling network reportedly encompassed the sale of tickets for the Ending lottery and participation in IPL betting activities. This raid underscores the relentless commitment of Sarbhog police towards curbing unlawful gambling practices and upholding the rule of law in the region.