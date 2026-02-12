Assam: Sarita Yolmo becomes first woman TTE entrusted with Darjeeling heritage service

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway has, for the first time, assigned a woman Travelling Ticket Examiner to its prestigious heritage tour service, marking a significant shift in field-level operations within the Northeast Frontier Railway.

Sarita Yolmo has become the first woman TTE in the history of the Northeast Frontier Railway to be entrusted with “Tour Duty” on the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, the UNESCO-recognised mountain line popularly known as the Toy Train.

Yolmo began her railway career at the Railway Press and continued there until the unit shut down. Following its closure, she moved to the commercial department and took charge as a TTE based at New Jalpaiguri. While she performs regular duties at the station, she has now been assigned to oversee heritage tour services on the Darjeeling route.

Her appointment is being seen as a milestone for women’s participation in operational railway roles, particularly on high-profile heritage routes traditionally dominated by male staff.

The development comes at a time when Indian Railways is expanding its footprint across the Northeast with record financial allocations and infrastructure works.

According to an official report released on Monday, Rs 11,486 crore has been allocated for Assam and other northeastern states, nearly five times higher than the outlay in 2014. Projects worth Rs 72,468 crore are currently under execution across the region.

Survey work for new railway lines is underway, while plans are being drawn up to establish rail connectivity between Kokrajhar in Assam and Gelephu in Bhutan over a proposed 69-km stretch. Ongoing projects in Sikkim and Nagaland are also progressing, aimed at strengthening both regional and cross-border connectivity.

The report highlighted the launch of the country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper service on the Kamakhya–Howrah route on January 17, 2026, as a major milestone for Assam. The service connects the state with West Bengal and is positioned as a step towards faster, long-distance rail travel in the region.

Railway officials said the combination of infrastructure expansion and greater representation in operational roles reflects a broader transformation within the national transporter.