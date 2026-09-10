Assam: Sarupathar SDPO Dipen Patar arrested over alleged ONGC crude oil theft racket

Assam's Sarupathar SDPO Dipen Patar has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a racket linked to the theft of crude oil from ONGC pipelines, police sources said.

Patar was arrested by a team of Golaghat district police led by Crime Branch Superintendent of Police Jan Das.

According to sources, the arrest followed an investigation into an alleged network involved in siphoning crude oil from ONGC pipelines in the area.

The arrest of a serving police officer in connection with the alleged crude oil theft racket has raised serious questions about the involvement of officials in the illegal operation.

Further details regarding the investigation, including the extent of the alleged racket and Patar's specific role, are awaited.