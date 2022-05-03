After Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's announcement of Mayor's name on Tuesday in a councillors' meeting held today, BJP's Sasanka Jyoti Deka, who won the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections from Ward No 38, resigned from the party.

Sasanka Deka left the councilors' meeting after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced Mrigen Sarania's appointment as Mayor of GMC.

Also, West Guwahati MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita voiced his disagreement with the Chief Minister's decision to select BJP's Mrigen Sarania as Mayor and Smita Roy as Deputy Mayor.

Kalita told the reporters that they wanted the Deputy Mayor to come from the AGP. "We would have been pleased if the Deputy Mayor had been chosen from AGP." They picked the name BJP since they have a larger number of supporters. The seats have been distributed with mutual understanding because we are an ally party. We'll have to beef up the party's strength."