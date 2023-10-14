In their continued efforts to curb the anti-social activities along the Indo-Bhutan border, the troopers of the 6th Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), have been able to recover a huge consignment of illegal timbers on October 14.

On the basis of a tip-off received by the 6th Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal, Sonapur on the outer border post of Raniguli, a joint team of Sashastra Seema Bal and Forest Department along with Border Outpost Saralpara, Dadagiri and Forest Department Runikhata seized 1044-CFT wood on the Indian side of the Indian side on the basis of a tip-off.



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The seized timber was handed over to the Forest Department Runikhata for further action.

The 6th Corps was successful in curbing the wrong activities of smugglers due to continuous patrolling and surveillance in Indian forest areas along the Indo-Bhutan border by the Sashastra Seema Bal.