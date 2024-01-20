Satra Mukti Sangram Samity, an umbrella organization of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), has vehemently condemned the recent arrest of KMSS leaders Bidyut Saikia, the General Secretary, and Akash Doley, the Chief Organizing Secretary of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti central committee.

Rahul Chetry, the General Secretary of Satra Mukti Sangram Samity Central Committee, expressed his dismay over the arrests, stating that it is deeply unfortunate that Assam Police detained Bidyut Saikia and Akash Doley early this morning. Bidyut Saikia was apprehended from his residence in Forkating, Golaghat district, while Akash Doley was taken into custody from his home in Guwahati.

Chetry described the arrests as a concerning indication of an alleged authoritarian system in Assam, likening it to a worrying trend reminiscent of historical events. He criticized the targeted and forceful arrests of indigenous people under the guise of "Jati, Mati, and Bheti" (Community, Land, and Foundation), highlighting the potential threat to democratic values in the country.

The Satra Mukti Sangram Samity leader went on to assert that Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his capacity, should be a leader for all people, irrespective of caste, creed, race, language, or religion. Chetry accused the Chief Minister of deviating from these principles and engaging in acts of revenge against individuals.

Calling for the immediate and unconditional release of Bidyut Saikia and Akash Doley, Chetry addressed Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam DGP G P Singh directly. He warned that failure to release the KMSS central committee leaders would result in massive protests across Assam by Satra Mukti Sangram Samity, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, and all affiliated umbrella organizations.