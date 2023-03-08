The satradhikar of Madhupuria Satra, Lakhikanta Mahanta passed away today at 5.50 pm on March 8 evening.

The satradhikar was undergoing treatment at Coochbehar's TK Saha hospital.

The Satradhikar was admitted to the hospital due to a prolonged illness. The Satradhikar's health deteriorated following which he left for the heavenly abode.

The Madhupuria Satra is in the Golakganj district. The funeral rites of the Satradhikar will be held on March 9.

More details awaited.