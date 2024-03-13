Anita Sharma, a Satriya dancer has been announced as the recipient of the prestigious 'Mahari Award 2024'. The honor, bestowed by the esteemed Pankaj Charan Odissi Research Foundation underscores Sharma's exceptional contributions to the cultural landscape particularly in Satriya dance.

The announcement was made in anticipation of a special program slated to take place at Rabindra Mandap, Bhubaneswar, on the 19th of March. This recognition marks a significant moment in Sharma's illustrious career, highlighting her dedication, artistry, and profound impact on the cultural heritage of the region.

Founded in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, the Pankaj Charan Odissi Research Foundation has long been at the forefront of promoting and preserving traditional dance forms, including the revered art of Satriya dance. Through initiatives like the Mahari Award, the foundation seeks to honor individuals who have demonstrated exemplary talent and commitment to the enrichment of the performing arts.

Anita Sharma's selection for the Mahari Award 2024 underscores her mastery of Satriya dance and her unwavering dedication to its promotion and preservation. Her innovative choreography, emotive expressions, and captivating performances have garnered widespread acclaim, solidifying her status as a luminary in the world of Indian classical dance.

The presentation of the Mahari Award 2024 at the upcoming event promises to be a momentous occasion, bringing together luminaries from the realms of dance, music, and cultural heritage.