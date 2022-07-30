The State government has formed a commission, especially for Sattras. It is the first of its kind in the state. The commission will see the lands at the disposal of Sattras and their lands under encroachment.

The Sattra Commission today visits the district to take stock of Sattras' conditions, scope for improvement and to see if there is any encroachment or not. They interacted with the Sattra authorities, locals as well as the alleged encroachers. Official records also have been sought from the district authorities.

The Sattra Commission Chairman MLA Pradip Hazarika and along with MLAs Mrinal Saikia and Rupak Sarmah visits Patbaushi Sattra, Sri Sri Sankardev Than, Barpeta Sattra and Kaljhar Sattra.

ADC Lakhimi Dutta, accompanied the Sattra Commission during the visit. Pranjal Boruah, Circle Officer Barpeta and Nimashree Dauka, Assistant Commissioner of Barpeta was also present during the visit.

Earlier, the Revenue and Disaster Management (R&DM) department issued a notification regarding the constitution of the commission for Sattras after approval from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The notification says that the commission will visit all Sattras, study their landed property, landed property under encroachment and lands available with each of them now. MLA Pradip Hazarika heads the commission as its chairman with the status of a Cabinet minister. MLAs Mrinal Saikia and Rupak Sarma are members of the commission.