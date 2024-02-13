The Assam Saurav award was conferred to four recipients today which include prominent swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika and sprinter Hima Das.

The awards were conferred during a ceremony held at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati. Governor Gulab Chand Kataria gave away the awards to the recipients. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was also present at the event as the chief guest.

While Elvis Ali Hazarika and Hima Das have received the award for their contribution in the field of sports, the award was also conferred to two other recipients. They are archaeologist Dr Kishan Chand Nauriyal for Art and Culture and Tiwa dance exponent Nadiram Deuri for Art & Culture.

The awards, which are the civilian awards conferred by the Assam government, are done in the same pattern as the Bharat Ratna and Padma Awards, the highest civilian awards given by the Government of India.

Prior to this, former Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, was conferred with the Assam Baibhab, the highest civilian honour of the state.

Meanwhile, the Assam Gaurav, the third highest civilian award of the state, was conferred to a total of 17 personalities.