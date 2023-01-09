State Bank of India Kabuganj branch, branch manager Kuldip Dasgupta (38) committed suicide following audit officer Yogendra Pandey demanding gratifications from the former.

Dasgupta had committed suicide in his branch office.

After the body was sent for postmortem an unnatural death (UD) case was registered and investigated into.

During the investigation, it was found that the Annual Audit of the branch was going on since January 2 and the inspection officer conducting the audit was Yogendra Pandey ( 58 ) of Bihar.

It found that the bank manager was under tremendous pressure from the inspecting official for illegal gratification. During the investigation, sufficient prima facie evidence has been established against the Audit Officer Yogendra Pandey for accepting and demanding gratifications from the deceased thus abetting the victim to take such an extreme step.

In this connection, a case has been registered immediately vide Sonai PS Case No. 06/2022 U/S 306/34 IPC and during the course of the investigation Yogendra Pandey (Age 58 yrs) has been apprehended and interrogated and later on arrested and forwarded him to the Court.

Police further said that the audit officer demanded gratifications from officers of several other banks and that complaints against the audit office have been filed by many.

However, Yadav rubbished the accusations made against him. He said that accusations that he demanded an I phone, and several other things were completely false.

Disturbing news bearing suicides in Cachar has been making rounds since December.

Earlier, a 27-year-old Assam man committed suicide and videotaped the entire incident on Facebook live, blaming his girlfriend and apologising to his family members.

The youth hailed from Cachar's Kalain neighbourhood.

As per reports, the victim's elder brother had stated that the event occurred on December 27 around midnight, only minutes after his brother texted him saying he was on his way home.



"I immediately phoned the owner of the house in Silchar where my brother was renting...Before going live, he banned all family members on Facebook," the victim's brother claimed.

"They all ran to his room, but it was too late; they spotted his dead hanging from a ceiling fan and contacted the cops," he explained.