The proposed delimitation draft of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies in Assam has sparked controversy as the Scheduled Caste (SC) community in Chamaria demands the reservation of the newly proposed constituency for their representation. The protest, held in Samaria, saw SC residents expressing their discontent with the Election Commission of India's proposal to merge blocks from existing constituencies.

Under the draft, the 27th Chamaria constituency would be formed by merging the Chamaria block from the Boko constituency and the Garaimari block from the Chaigaon constituency. However, the SC population in the proposed Samaria constituency is higher than that in the currently reserved Boko constituency. This has fueled the demand for reserving the 27th Samaria constituency for the SC community.

During the protest, demonstrators gathered at the Ram Saraswati playground in Chamaria and later staged a sit-in at the Samaria Revenue Circle Officer's office. Chanting slogans such as "Reserve 27th Samaria constituency for SCs" and "Our demands are justified demands," the protesters emphasized their rightful claim to political representation. A memorandum was subsequently submitted to the Chief Minister of Assam, the Election Commission of India, the District Deputy Commissioner, and the Chairman of the Assam Constituency Redetermination Committee through the Chamaria Revenue Circle Officer.

Sanjay Sarkar, one of the protesters, highlighted the significance of preserving cultural and religious heritage sites within the proposed constituency. He expressed his support for the reservation, stating, "The Assam government talks about protecting the Assamese nation, while this government focuses on safeguarding the rights of indigenous people. However, the Scheduled Castes (SCs) have not been adequately represented in this discourse. I support the notion that the proposed constituency, which includes Samaria Satra, Malibari Satra, Malncha Satra, and Dari Satra, should be reserved for the Scheduled Castes. These sacred lands have already been encroached upon, but not by indigenous Assamese. Preserving these satras is crucial, and to achieve that, the Government of Assam and the Chief Minister should reconsider this matter."

The controversy surrounding the constituency draft has sparked mixed reactions across various regions of Assam. In a contrasting stance, the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council welcomed the draft and organized rallies in Boko and Dudhanai, urging the Election Commission to uphold the proposed changes permanently.

The protesters also highlighted the support they have received from former Assam minister Dr. Kamala Kalita, who advocated for reserving the Chamaria constituency for the Scheduled Castes. Additionally, the All Assam Tribal Sangha Secretary Aditya Khakhlari voiced concerns regarding the reduction of SC seats and the increased reservation for scheduled tribes. Protesters argue that the proposed reservation for the Chamaria constituency should be revised, with the inclusion of the proposed Chamaria constituency.