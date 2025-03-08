The Supreme Court has granted bail to IAS officer Shewali Devi Sharma, who previously served as the Director of SCERT (State Council of Educational Research and Training).

She was accused in a massive financial scam amounting to Rs 105 crore.

Shewali Devi Sharma was arrested by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell in connection with the scam.

Earlier, the Gauhati High Court had rejected her bail plea. However, after a legal battle, she has now secured bail from the Supreme Court.



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The Rs 105 crore scam, which allegedly took place during her tenure as SCERT director, led to a major investigation.

Authorities have been probing the financial irregularities, and her arrest had drawn significant attention in Assam.

The Supreme Court’s decision to grant her bail has now raised discussions about the ongoing investigation and the future course of action in this high-profile case.