A shocking scam worth Rs 11.70 crore has been unearthed in the Nagaon National Health Mission, which allegedly occurred during the Congress government's tenure. The Amguri Construction Committee brought this to light through an RTI inquiry. It revealed that officials of the NRHM Nagaon had misappropriated funds allocated for nutritious food for maternity.

The Amguri Construction Committee has registered a case in connection with the entire incident in CM Vigilance, leading to a probe by the Nagaon Superintendent of Police. Notably, the scam has taken place across Assam, with Nagaon district suffering the most substantial loss of Rs 11.70 crore.

The Amguri Nirman Samiti has urged the MLA Rupak Sharma to take strict action against the people responsible for the embezzlement. The incident has caused significant outrage among the people of the state, and many are demanding swift justice in the matter.

The case number 216/23 has been registered in connection with the incident at Nagaon Sadar police station. The government officials who indulged in this criminal act must be brought to justice to set an example and to ensure that such acts are not repeated in the future. It is also essential to strengthen the system of checks and balances to prevent such instances of corruption in government programs.