In a significant literary breakthrough, Abu Sayed Ansari, a PhD scholar from Assam’s Sontoli village, has translated the iconic Assamese folktale collection Burhi Aair Hadhu into Arabic. The book has been published by Dar al-Masriya al-Maghribiya lil-Nashr wal-Tawzi, a noted publishing house in Cairo, Egypt.



Originally compiled by literary legend Lakshminath Bezbaruah, ‘Burhi Aair Hadhu’ is a cornerstone of Assamese folklore, cherished across generations for its wit, wisdom, and deep cultural roots. This is the first time the collection has been made available in Arabic, opening a new chapter in cultural exchange between Assam and the Arab world.



Ansari, who is currently pursuing his doctoral research at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, said the idea took root while he was studying both Assamese and Arabic literature.



“As a literature student, I’ve always believed in the power of stories to connect cultures. While exploring both traditions, I was drawn to the depth of Assamese folktales. This translation is an attempt to bridge that gap and introduce Assamese literary richness to the Arabic-speaking world.” told India Today NE.

The scholar also pointed out how Arabic is often narrowly viewed through a religious lens, overlooking its vast literary traditions. He believes this translation can help dispel such notions while also introducing Arab readers to the richness of Assamese narratives.



Ansari acknowledged the support he received during the project.

“My friend Muhsin MK played a key role in assisting me with the translation. I’m especially thankful to Professor Mujeebur Rahman, who inspired this effort, wrote the introduction, and proofread every story with great care.”



The Arabic edition has already been released in Egypt and is expected to be available in India soon.

With this pioneering work, Ansari not only brings Assamese literature to a wider audience but also sets an example for cross-cultural literary efforts that go beyond borders and language barriers.