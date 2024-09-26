The principal-in-charge and 11 other staff members of Padumpukhuri High School in Assam's Sipajhar have been transferred following the death of a class nine student. The incident, which occurred on Monday, September 23, involved the student being brutally assaulted by a classmate. The decision to transfer the staff members, including teaching and non-teaching personnel, was made by the Assam government due to alleged negligence in handling the situation, as stated by the state education minister, Ranoj Pegu.

Minister Pegu took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the transfers, stating, "In response to the tragic incident at Padumpukhuri High School in Darrang district, where a student lost his life after a violent altercation with a classmate, 12 staff members, including the principal-in-charge, have been transferred due to negligence." He further informed that the principal of Burhinagar Senior Secondary School has now been assigned the responsibility of heading Padumpukhuri High School.

In addition to the police investigation currently underway, the School Education Department has launched its own inquiry into the circumstances that led to the student's death. The young victim, identified as Bhabesh, had reportedly collapsed in the classroom shortly after the assault. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival.

The student's family revealed that he had received threats from a group of youths just a day prior to the fatal incident. "He left for school in the morning, and a few hours later, we received a distressing call from the school, informing us of a scuffle. Soon after, we learned that he had succumbed to his injuries," said a close relative.

A teacher from the school recounted the events, stating, "After the second period, we heard a loud commotion. Upon checking, we found Bhabesh collapsed. Despite administering first aid, he remained unconscious. An ambulance was called immediately, and he was taken to the hospital by some staff members. Due to his deteriorating condition, he was later referred to Mangaldai Civil Hospital."

The sudden death has sent shockwaves through the local community, prompting calls for a thorough investigation and stricter measures to ensure the safety of students in schools across the region.

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