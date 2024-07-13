A school bus carrying approximately 10 to 11 students met with an accident in Kakaya, Nalbari, today, causing panic among students and locals. The bus lost control and veered into a nearby field.

Local residents quickly responded to the accident, rescuing the children from the bus. Authorities soon arrived at the scene, ensuring the students' safety and coordinating further rescue efforts.

All the children were transported to a nearby medical facility for evaluation and treatment. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

The cause of the accident remains unclear, and an investigation is underway to determine why the bus lost control.