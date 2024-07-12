A tragic incident has struck the town of Kaliabor as a Class IX student from the Misa Kasturba Girls' School lost her life in a drowning accident. The student, who was on summer vacation, was visiting her family when the unfortunate event occurred.

According to sources, the student had gone to a nearby water body to wash her feet and hands when she slipped and fell into the water. Despite immediate efforts by her family to rescue her, she remained submerged for a significant period before being pulled out.

The student was rushed to the Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital in Kaliabor. However, upon arrival, doctors declared her brought dead.

The Misa police have arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation into the incident. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.