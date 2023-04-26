A school headmaster has been accused of embezzling funds allocated for a mid-day meal scheme in Samaguri under the Nagaon district.

A tense situation prevailed at Puthikhaiti Middle English School in Samaguri in the afternoon hours of April 25.

Parents and locals have alleged that the headmaster of the school was steeped in corruption following which parents have locked the school alleging corruption against the headmaster Mubarak Hussain.

Speaking to the media, one of the teachers said, "Since 2021 the parents of this school have alleged that the headmaster has been involved in many scams including rice and student scholarships scams.

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Parents also alleged that the headmaster collected Rs 400 from every student in the name of a mid-day meal but still failed to deliver.

Meanwhile, Kawaimari police arrived at the school and opened the locks of the school in the presence of angry parents and locals.

Fearing a more tense atmosphere in the school premises, the Kawaimari police rescued the accused headmaster Mubarak Hussain and sent him to a safer place.



The parents also claimed that the Ruphihat education block official has also of taking a cynical stand despite repeatedly filing written complaints.

A section of parents were angered by the lack of any departmental action despite allegations of theft of mid-day meal rice, and rampant corruption in the name of student scholarships and infrastructure.

