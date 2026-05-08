Assam school headmaster accused of misconduct with minor student

Tension prevailed at Dakshin Janigog Primary School in Janigog area of Nalbari on May 8, after the school’s headmaster was accused of alleged misconduct with a Class V student.



The accused, identified as Ajay Majumdar, allegedly made inappropriate gestures towards the minor student and also touched her inappropriately, according to the family members of the child.



Following the allegations, the student’s parents, along with local residents, entered the school premises demanding a proper inquiry into the incident, leading to tension on the campus.



As the situation escalated, personnel from Assam Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.



Senior district officials, including the Additional Commissioner of Nalbari district and senior police officers, later visited the school to assess the situation and oversee the investigation.



Police said an inquiry into the incident is underway.