A brief moment of confusion at Pub Ujan Bahbari Primary School in Salbari sparked concern among parents after students were reportedly left unsupervised for a short period during school hours on April 5.

The Headmaster, Birbahadur Chetry, addressed the issue and clarified the sequence of events. According to his statement, he had to leave the school urgently due to a personal emergency involving his wife, who required immediate medical attention.

Before his departure, Chetry stated that he had formally delegated school supervision to two assistant teachers to ensure that normal academic activities continued without disruption.

However, in an unexpected turn, both assistant teachers also left the school premises temporarily to check on the headmaster’s family situation.

During this window, a few guardians who visited the school were dismayed to find no staff present and expressed their dissatisfaction over the lack of supervision.

Responding swiftly, Headmaster Chetry gave an on-the-record clarification to the media, assuring that it was an unintended and temporary lapse, and that steps would be taken to ensure such situations do not recur.

The incident has triggered a dialogue about emergency protocols in schools and the need for better contingency planning in rural educational institutions.