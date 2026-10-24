Pradip Debnath, principal of Dhing KB School in Assam’s Nagaon district, was killed in a road accident following a head-on collision between two compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles at Meratala on Dhing Road.

According to reports, the accident occurred when the two vehicles collided head-on while travelling at high speed. The impact proved fatal for Debnath.

Police reached the accident site after receiving information about the incident, recovered the body and sent it to Nagaon Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the collision. Further details about the accident were not immediately available.