The Principal of Zamduar Senior Secondary School in Gossaigaon, Celestine Celesto Daimary, has been suspended with immediate effect following allegations of irregular attendance and illegal collection of admission fees from students of HS 1st and 2nd year during the year 2024.

According to an official order dated June 12, 2024, issued by the Office of the Inspector Schools, Kokrajhar District Circle, the suspension of Principal Celestine Celesto Daimary is subject to the approval of the Director of Education, BTC, Kokrajhar. The action has been taken pending departmental proceedings and is based on serious charges related to administrative misconduct.

The order specified that Principal Celestine Celesto Daimary has been accused of irregular attendance at the school and unauthorized collection of admission fees from students, actions which are deemed detrimental to the school's administration and the welfare of its students.

During the suspension period, Principal Celestine Celesto Daimary will be entitled to draw 50% subsistence allowance as per FR-53(II), provided he submits a certificate confirming that he is not engaged in any other employment, business, profession, or vocation.