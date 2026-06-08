Assam: School submerged in water at Silchar’s Uttar Krishnapur Primary School, concern rises ahead of exams

The 365 No. Uttar Krishnapur Primary School in Silchar under Cachar district has been severely affected by waterlogging, with the school premises virtually submerged due to continuous water accumulation.

Almost all classrooms and school rooms have been inundated, causing serious difficulties for students, teachers, and guardians. The situation has disrupted normal academic activities and created a highly challenging environment within the school campus.

Concern has further intensified as monthly examinations are scheduled to be held at the school from June 9. However, the prevailing waterlogged condition has raised uncertainty over the conduct of the exams, with teachers also struggling to enter the school premises.

Parents have alleged that a long-standing drainage problem is responsible for the persistent water accumulation inside the school campus. They have urged the district administration and education department to immediately visit the site and take permanent measures to resolve the issue.

Local guardians have also warned that if effective steps are not taken within a week to address the waterlogging problem, they will be forced to launch a larger agitation. Residents in the area have demanded urgent administrative intervention to restore normal academic functioning in the school.