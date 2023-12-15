A teacher of a primary school has been sentenced to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment in a minor sexual assault case. The verdict was handed out by a POCSO court in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district. A fine of upto Rs 10,000 was also levied on the teacher.

A case had been registered in Guwahati's Fatasil Ambari police station against Rajendra Kumar Bhusal in the year 2019 in connection with sexually assaulting a minor.

As per reports, the teacher, who was a private tutor to the child, sexually assaulted her when nobody was at home. Later, upon discovering about the ghastly incident, the family members filed a case with the police.

On the other hand, the court has directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) of the Kamrup Metropolitan district to pay a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the rehabilitation of the victim.