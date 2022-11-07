A head teacher of a school was suspended on November 6 after he came to the school with a 'dao' (machete) in Assam's Cachar district.

The apprehended teacher was identified as 38-year-old Dhritimedha Das who is a resident of the Tarapur area in Silchar and has been working as a teacher for over 11 years.

As the video of his act went viral on social media, the police swung into action and detained him.

''Though the head teacher hide the weapon and tried to make us believe that everything was normal. However, we noticed fear amongst the students and other teachers after entering the school,'' a police official said while speaking to the media.

''He was detained inside the school premises and we recovered the weapon and asked the education department to take further action,'' the police official added.

According to Cachar Deputy Inspector of Schools, Parvez Neehal Hazari, the teacher was angry and frustrated following the irregularities by other teachers.

As per reports, no complaint was registered by the teachers of the school or the education department. However, he was placed under suspension with immediate effect.