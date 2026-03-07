Assam: School teacher suspended in Guwahati over alleged misconduct with class 9 student

Authorities in Assam have suspended a government school teacher in Guwahati after allegations surfaced that he used abusive and derogatory language against a minor girl student.

The action was initiated by the office of the Inspector of Schools of the Kamrup Metropolitan District Circle following multiple complaints from students and guardians regarding the alleged misconduct of the teacher at New Guwahati Adarsha High School.

The suspended teacher has been identified as Md. Saidur Rahman, who was serving as an assistant teacher at the school. The suspension order was issued by Dipika Choudhury, Inspector of Schools, Kamrup Metropolitan District Circle, after preliminary findings indicated serious lapses in professional conduct.

According to the official order issued from the Office of the Inspector of Schools, Kamrup District Circle (Metro), several complaints were submitted by the school’s students’ union and parents alleging that Rahman had used abusive, disparaging and inappropriate language while interacting with students of Class IX, including a female student.

The issue was formally brought to the attention of the district education authorities by the Headmaster of New Guwahati Adarsha High School, who submitted a detailed report outlining the allegations of misconduct and inappropriate behaviour towards students.

The report also highlighted that Rahman had remained absent from duty without authorisation for nearly two weeks — from February 6 to February 20, 2026 — raising additional concerns about his professional accountability.

Following the complaints, the school administration had earlier served Rahman with a formal explanation notice seeking clarification regarding both the alleged misconduct and his unauthorised absence. However, the response submitted by the teacher was reportedly found to be unsatisfactory by the headmaster.

Meanwhile, the School Management and Development Committee (SMDC) of the institution also convened a meeting and passed a resolution demanding strict and immediate action against the teacher in view of the seriousness of the allegations.

Taking cognisance of the complaints from students and guardians, along with the preliminary inquiry findings, the education authorities decided to place Rahman under suspension with immediate effect.

Officials stated that the disciplinary action has been taken under the provisions of the Assam Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965, which govern the behaviour and professional responsibilities of government employees.

Education department officials indicated that further departmental proceedings may follow depending on the outcome of a detailed inquiry into the allegations.

The incident has once again underscored the growing demand for stricter monitoring mechanisms and accountability in schools to ensure a safe and respectful learning environment for students.