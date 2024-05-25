In response to the escalating temperatures and scorching heatwave conditions, the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro district has issued a directive to reschedule school timings. This decision, made in the interest of public well-being, will affect both government-provincialized and private schools within the district, effective from Monday, May 27th, 2024.

The revised school timings, as outlined by the directive, are as follows:

L.P. Schools: 7:30 A.M. to 12:00 Noon

M.E. Schools: 7:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M

H.S. and H.S.S. Schools: 7:30 A.M. to 01:00 P.M

In addition to the rescheduled timings, schools have been instructed to implement several measures to ensure the safety and well-being of students amidst the prevailing heatwave conditions:

Morning Assembly Modifications: Morning assemblies are to be conducted indoors, within classrooms, or in shaded areas, to minimize exposure to direct sunlight.

Fan Maintenance: Electric fans must be maintained in working condition at all times. Any defective fans are to be promptly repaired or replaced.

Relaxation of Dress Code: Students are advised against wearing blazers, waistcoats, and ties during the heatwave. Additionally, they may opt to wear sandals instead of closed shoes if they find them uncomfortable.

Health Monitoring: Schools are instructed to remain vigilant for any signs of discomfort or uneasiness among students. In such cases, parents are to be promptly notified, and immediate medical assistance is to be sought from the nearest hospital.

Parental Awareness: Parents are to be educated about the precautionary measures to be taken during the heatwave through messages or phone calls.

Furthermore, the previous order regarding the ringing of water bells and morning assemblies, issued on May 22nd, 2024, will continue to be enforced alongside these new directives.

This proactive approach by the authorities aims to safeguard students from the adverse effects of extreme heat and ensure their well-being during school hours.