Assam school wins second prize at National Level Kala Utsav 2025

The boys’ team of Tezpur Government Higher Secondary School in Sonitpur secured second prize in the instrumental music – orchestra category at the National Level Kala Utsav 2025 on December 24.

Four other teams from Assam also earned special prizes across categories. Lengeri Higher Secondary School, Dibrugarh won in instrumental music (solo), Pragjyotika Senior Secondary School, Jorhat in theatre (group), PM SHRI C.S. Rawanapar Model Higher Secondary School, Majuli in visual art (3D), and Delhi Public School (ONGC–Nazira), Sivasagar in vocal music (group).

The awards were presented during the valedictory session of the national competition held at the Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (YASHADA), Pune. The event took place from 20–22 December 2025.

Kala Utsav is an initiative of the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education, aimed at promoting arts education by identifying and nurturing artistic talent among school students.

A total of 25 students from Assam were shortlisted by Samagra Shiksha Assam during the state-level Kala Utsav competition held on November 3 at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati.

These students represented the state at the national level, competing across 12 categories including vocal and instrumental music, dance, theatre, visual arts, traditional storytelling and indigenous crafts.