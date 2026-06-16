Assam: Schoolgirl abduction attempt foiled in Nalbari, two accused held

A schoolgirl narrowly escaped an alleged abduction attempt in Assam’s Nalbari district on Tuesday, June 16 morning after timely intervention by her guardians and prompt action by local residents led to the apprehension of two accused persons.

The incident occurred at Laodal Chowk near National Highway 27, where two individuals identified as Jahidul Ali and Vivek Gupta were detained by local residents and later handed over to the Nalbari Police.

According to reports, the schoolgirl was on her way to school when the two accused allegedly attempted to abduct her. The attempt was reportedly thwarted after the victim’s guardians intervened in time, ensuring the child’s safety and preventing the alleged kidnapping.

The incident quickly drew the attention of nearby residents, who rushed to the location and detained the accused before police personnel arrived at the scene.

Following their apprehension, tension reportedly escalated in the area as an agitated crowd allegedly assaulted the two men. Police later intervened, rescued the accused, and took them into custody.

Officials stated that both accused are currently undergoing medical treatment while remaining under police custody. A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the alleged abduction attempt.

The incident has triggered concern among local residents regarding the safety of school-going children. Police stated that appropriate legal action would be taken against those found guilty following the completion of the investigation, while also acknowledging the role of community vigilance in preventing the alleged crime