Assam schoolgirl raped under acid attack threat as accused shares explicit videos online

A 17-year-old student from Choto Dudhpatil village has become the victim of a disturbing case involving sexual assault, blackmail and digital abuse after a 19-year-old man allegedly raped her under threat of an acid attack and later shared explicit recordings on social media.

The accused, identified as Rahul Biswas, also known as Rohit, allegedly forced the minor into a physical relationship by threatening to throw acid on her face if she refused. During the assaults, he secretly filmed her without consent.

The situation escalated when Biswas began using the recordings to blackmail the teenager. When his demands were not met, he reportedly uploaded nude photographs and videos of the victim to various social media platforms, causing severe psychological trauma.

The impact on the victim has been devastating. She attempted suicide following the assault and subsequent online harassment, according to sources close to her family. The teenager has stopped attending school entirely and is currently undergoing medical and psychological treatment whilst suffering from acute mental distress.

Malugram Police Station in Cachar district registered a case after the family filed a complaint. Authorities have charged Biswas under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections covering rape, sexual harassment, criminal intimidation and extortion. He also faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for aggravated penetrative sexual assault and using a child for pornographic purposes.

Police sources indicate that Biswas has fled to Bengaluru. Cachar Police have launched a manhunt and are working with external agencies to trace his digital activity and secure his arrest.

Residents of Choto Dudhpatil and local activists have demanded swift police action to remove the explicit content from the internet and ensure the accused is brought back to Assam to face trial. The case has sparked widespread outrage over the intersection of sexual violence and digital abuse targeting minors.