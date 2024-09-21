In response to rising mercury levels and prevailing heat conditions, the Director of Education for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has announced new school timings for all government, provincialized, and private elementary, secondary, and higher secondary schools in the region. Effective from September 23, 2024, the modified schedule aims to ensure the well-being of students amid the ongoing heatwave.

Earlier in the day, John Rabha, a 14-year-old Class VII student from Nepalpara ME School, collapsed in his classroom, unable to withstand the extreme heat. He was immediately rushed to Serfanguri Model Hospital for treatment.

According to the order, the new timings are as follows:

- Lower Primary (LP) Schools: 7:30 AM to 11:00 AM

- Upper Primary (UP) Schools: 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM

- Higher Secondary (HS) Schools: 7:30 AM to 12:00 Noon



This adjustment will remain in effect until further notice. The ongoing half-yearly evaluations will continue as previously scheduled, accommodating the needs of individual schools.

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