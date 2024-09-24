In light of improving weather conditions since yesterday September 23 evening, the District Commissioner of Kamrup (M) has authorized the revocation of the previous directive, ordering schools to resume normal classes.



The order issued on 23rd September 2024 (No. SSA/KAM(M)/TT/Dispatch/2013/40/1662), which had earlier imposed restrictions, has now been officially withdrawn.

As a result, all government, provincialized, and private schools in the Kamrup Metro district are set to resume regular classes from 25th September 2024.



Despite the easing of restrictions, the earlier order dated 20th September 2024 (No.SSA/KAM(M)/TT/Dispatch/2013/40/1667) concerning school timings will remain in force. This directive mandates that schools will operate between 7:30 AM and 12:30 PM until further notice.



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