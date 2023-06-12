In a notification issued on June 12 by the Office of the Inspector of Schools, it has been announced that all schools located in the greater Haflong, Harangajao, Mahur, and other landslide-prone areas of Dima Hasao District will remain closed for five days. The closure comes in anticipation of heavy rainfall, as forecasted by the Indian Meteorological Department, which is expected to affect various parts of the district.

With the safety and well-being of students in mind, the government of Assam has taken this proactive measure to mitigate any potential risks that may arise due to the inclement weather conditions. The closure will be effective from June 13, 2023, and will continue for a period of five days.

The decision to close the schools is aimed at ensuring the safety of students, teachers, and staff members, considering the vulnerability of these areas to landslides during periods of heavy rain. By temporarily suspending academic activities, the authorities aim to prevent any untoward incidents and facilitate a secure environment for all educational institutions.

The Office of the Inspector of Schools has urged all school authorities and management to strictly adhere to the closure orders and take necessary precautions during this period. They have also advised students and parents to stay informed about the weather updates and follow the instructions provided by the concerned authorities.

Dima Hasao District, known for its scenic beauty and hilly terrain, is prone to landslides and other natural calamities during the monsoon season. The district administration, along with various departments, is actively monitoring the situation and taking measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents.

During this closure period, it is essential for parents and guardians to keep a close watch on their children and make suitable arrangements to ensure their safety and comfort. The authorities will closely monitor the weather conditions and assess the situation before deciding on the reopening of schools in the affected areas.

The Office of the Inspector of Schools, Dima Hasao District, has requested all stakeholders to cooperate and support these precautionary measures taken in the interest of the students and the community at large.