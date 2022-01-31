GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today informed that all educational institutions in the state may reopen from February 15 as the COVID-19 situation has shown signs of improvement.

Speaking to the media on January 31, CM Sarma said that the COVID-19 situation in the state should improve further in the coming days.

“As of now, Assam is witnessing a tally of 2000 and more cases daily. Within the next two to three days, the numbers will surely fall,” he said.

“We are closely monitoring the situation. The positive cases are decreasing. Hope that the situation will improve further. I think the schools could be reopened from February 15,” he added.

Sarma also said that around 9 lakh students below 18 years of age were vaccinated till date. Once, the schools reopen, the vaccination drive for the students will take place easily, he said.

At present, the offline classes for students upto Class 8 are closed across the state and offline classes for students of 9-12 are being conducted on alternate days.