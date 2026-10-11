Assam Scientist Dr. Kaustubh Bora among world’s top 2% scientists in 2026

Dr. Kaustubh Bora, a Scientist-D at the ICMR–National Institute of Health Research (ICMR-NIHR), Dibrugarh, Assam, has been recognised among the world’s Top 2% Scientists in 2026, bringing international attention to Assam’s scientific research community.

According to the list shared by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr. Bora holds a global rank of 198,428, with his sub-field listed as General and Internal Medicine.

He is among several ICMR scientists recognised for their contributions to research across diverse fields, including microbiology, oncology and carcinogenesis, public health, immunology, tropical medicine, toxicology, ophthalmology and optometry, and environmental and occupational health.

The list includes scientists from various ICMR institutions across India, reflecting the breadth of research being undertaken under the council. Other recognised scientists include Dr. Sanghamitra Pati, Dr. Prashant Mathur, Dr. Rizwan Abdulkader Suliankatchi, Dr. Prashant Kumar Singh, Dr. Harpreet Singh Lokendro, Dr. Rajnarayan Tiwari and Prof. (Dr.) Pankaj Bhardwaj, among others.

Dr. Bora’s recognition places a spotlight on the scientific work being carried out in Assam and the Northeast, where research institutions play an important role in advancing medical knowledge and addressing public health challenges.

The recognition by Stanford University and Elsevier highlights the global reach of scientific research and the contributions of researchers working across different disciplines. For Assam, Dr. Bora’s achievement is a notable moment of recognition for the state’s research community.