Renowned scientist from the Coal and Energy Division of CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology (CSIR-NEIST) in Jorhat, Assam, Dr. Prasenjit Saikia was honoured with the NESA Fellowship of the Year Award, 2024.

The award was presented by Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), during a grand ceremony at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi.

The event was the part of the International Conference on “Advancements in Basic Science, Environmental Studies, and Traditional Medicine for Translational Drug Discovery and Development (TMT3D-2024)” held at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi from November 21 to 23.

The National Environmental Science Academy (NESA), one of the prominent academies in the country with its headquarters in New Delhi, presented this Fellowship as an annual recognition for individuals who have made exemplary contributions to environmental science, energy, and sustainable development.

Dr. Saikia’s groundbreaking work in coal and energy technologies has earned him widespread acclaim, positioning him amongst the leading scientists in these fields.

With over two decades of dedicated service at CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat, Dr. Saikia has led critical research initiatives focusing on clean energy solutions and sustainable coal resource utilization. His innovative approaches prioritize environmentally friendly energy production, aligning with global efforts to address and mitigate climate change.

Expressing gratitude for the award, Dr. Saikia dedicated the honour to his team and colleagues at CSIR-NEIST and reaffirmed his commitment to advancing research that bridges the gap between science and societal needs, particularly in sustainable energy solutions.

The recognition has brought pride not only to Dr. Saikia and CSIR-NEIST but also to Assam, showcasing the state’s significant contributions to national and global scientific progress.