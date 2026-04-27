Assam scientist Shekhar Suman Bora wins top innovation award in US; Himanta Biswa Sarma lauds achievement

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 26 commended young scientist Dr Shekhar Suman Bora for earning international recognition after being honoured with the ‘University Innovator Award’ at the 2026 Texas Innovation Conference & Awards in the United States.

In a statement shared on social media, the Chief Minister described the achievement as a moment of pride for both Assam and the country. He noted that Bora’s recognition at a global platform reflects the growing contribution of Indian researchers in advanced scientific fields and innovation.

Dr Bora, currently serving as a research scientist at the University of Texas, received the award for his contributions to research and innovation. The ‘University Innovator Award’ is conferred on researchers whose work leads to the development of technologies with significant real-world applications.

The 2026 Texas Innovation Conference & Awards was held across Dallas and Fort Worth, bringing together leading innovators, scientists and researchers from multiple disciplines to present advancements in emerging technologies.

Before moving to the United States, Dr Bora was associated with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, one of India’s premier scientific institutions. His research spans microelectronics, UAV-based sensing, artificial intelligence, and low-power intelligent systems, with a focus on applications in agriculture.

His work is aimed at developing practical, technology-driven solutions, particularly through the integration of artificial intelligence into agricultural systems to improve efficiency and productivity.

A native of Tezpur, Dr Bora’s achievement has been widely acknowledged as a significant milestone for Assam. His recognition highlights the increasing presence of researchers from the region on the global scientific stage.