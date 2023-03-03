In a bid to support the traditional handloom industry of Assam, scientists in the state have reportedly developed an AI-enabled software that can differentiate handmade products from those power-loomed. This software is being used by government authorities in Assam while conducting raids on business establishments across the state to ensure the implementation of the ban on power-loomed products.

The ban on power-loomed products, including Gamosa and Mekhela Sador, came into effect on March 1 this year, and legal action will be taken against those who violate the ban. The Assam cabinet recently decided to enforce a complete ban on the manufacture of power-loomed traditional handloom textiles, as well as their sale in the state.

The AI software is easy to use and can be downloaded onto mobile phones, using the device's camera to differentiate between handmade and power-loomed products. The administrations of all districts in Assam have issued written notices to vendors prohibiting the sale of power-loomed products procured from outside the state.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “I am asking all the DCs and SPs to conduct a drive against the sale of such power loom items similar to our child marriage drive. I have asked the DCs to speak with the textile merchant association to stop bringing in such items before getting seized.”

This initiative is expected to give a boost to the traditional handloom industry of Assam and provide a platform for local artisans to showcase their unique craftsmanship.