A fatal road accident at Muriali Ghat in Dhubri claimed the life of a young scooty rider after a high-speed dumper collided with him. The victim, identified as Manobindu Dey, was a resident of Ward No-13, AMCO Road, near Shiv Mandir. He was reportedly traveling from Alomganj to Dhubri when the tragic incident occurred.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the dumper, moving at an excessive speed, struck the scooty with immense force, throwing Dey off his vehicle. The accident took a horrific turn when the dumper's tyres crushed his head, killing him instantly. The severity of the crash left the locals in shock, highlighting the growing menace of reckless driving in the region.

Authorities have confirmed that the dumper driver attempted to flee following the accident. Law enforcement agencies have launched efforts to track down the vehicle and its driver, who is suspected of being involved in illegal land transportation from the BTAD region. This incident has once again brought to light the increasing number of dumpers operating unlawfully in Dhubri, many of which are reportedly involved in unauthorized land transportation activities.

The tragic death of Manobindu Dey has sparked outrage among local residents, who have raised concerns over the lack of stringent road safety measures. Many are demanding immediate intervention from authorities to curb reckless driving and enforce stricter regulations on unauthorized dumpers.